$1.12 EPS Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. NetApp posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

NTAP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

