100,000 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.