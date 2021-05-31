11,685 Shares in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.98 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

