$162.20 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $162.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $705.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:STNG opened at $22.38 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

