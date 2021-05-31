16,535 Shares in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STPK opened at $26.61 on Monday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

In other Star Peak Energy Transition news, Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

