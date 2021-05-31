17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Shares of NYSE YQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 549,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $933.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

