$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.