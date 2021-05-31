$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.