$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $11.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

PHUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 876,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,837,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 12.10. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

