$2.14 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.00. 1,353,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,709. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.