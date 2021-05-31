$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.15. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.16. 2,005,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.23. Accenture has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

