$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. AGCO posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.37. 7,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,798. AGCO has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.