$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.54. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

