$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

