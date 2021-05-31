$2.85 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $9.05. uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 254,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

