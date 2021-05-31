20,179 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

