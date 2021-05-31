20,505 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after buying an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

