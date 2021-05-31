23,046 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CASS opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

