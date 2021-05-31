$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.73 million. VEREIT reported sales of $279.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

