$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $4.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.37. 10,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,437. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.