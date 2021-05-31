$3.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings per share of $3.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

