3,000 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,748,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $91.31 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

