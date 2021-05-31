$303.17 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report sales of $303.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.54 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.