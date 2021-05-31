$304.60 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $304.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $294.40 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 219,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,182. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.