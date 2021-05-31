30,732 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.