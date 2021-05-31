$4.19 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report sales of $4.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $4.47 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 35,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,823. The firm has a market cap of $457.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

