$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.04 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,588,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

