$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.04 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.
Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,588,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.
In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
