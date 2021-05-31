$4.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. FedEx posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $18.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx has a 52-week low of $126.44 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.16 and a 200 day moving average of $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.