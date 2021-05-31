4,958 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

