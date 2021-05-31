5,027 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

