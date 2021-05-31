5,033 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

