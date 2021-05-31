5,233 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.