$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $478,140. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 62,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.