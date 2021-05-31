6,406 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

