$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $66.10 million. Culp posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $286.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300.95 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 18,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,602. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 209.52%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

