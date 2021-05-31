7,113 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

