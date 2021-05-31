74,872 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

