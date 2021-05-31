7,615 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.