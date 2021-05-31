$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report $8.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $8.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

