$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,907 shares of company stock valued at $839,791. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

