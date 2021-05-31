84,783 Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Northwest Pipe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $247,253 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $312.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

