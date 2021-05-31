$932.91 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $932.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.80 million and the lowest is $924.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

