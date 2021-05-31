9,600 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

