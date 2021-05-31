9,987 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

