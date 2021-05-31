A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Critical Comparison

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 12.56% 18.46% 9.80%

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSP Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 6 6 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.04 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -4.91 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.39 $2.85 billion $0.76 18.18

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats SSP Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, other logistics services, and inland services, such as container storage, bonded warehousing, empty depot, and local transportation; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities, including offshore towage and salvage activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

