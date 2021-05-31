AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.58 billion and the highest is $13.72 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

