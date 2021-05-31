AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.