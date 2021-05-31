Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 297,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 144,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.71. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

