ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.