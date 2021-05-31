Actinium Price Reaches $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $92,699.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,511,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

