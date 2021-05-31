Actinium Trading 18.7% Higher This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Actinium has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $92,699.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,511,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

